Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $162.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

