Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,100 ($74.32) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.71).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

