Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of AMYT opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $932.58 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 347,925 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.