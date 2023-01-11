Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Amryt Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of AMYT opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $932.58 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.64.
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
