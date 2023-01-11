Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,570 shares of company stock worth $161,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

