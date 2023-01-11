Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Raised to $29.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE FCPT opened at $27.31 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
