Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Raised to $29.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.31 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

