CIBC Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.95.

Shares of TRP opened at C$54.77 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$52.12 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

