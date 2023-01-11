The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $21.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESMT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

EngageSmart Price Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 221.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $162,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

