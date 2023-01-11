The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $105.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.04 on Monday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 50,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

