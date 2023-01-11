NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 194.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NU by 151.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 110.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.