Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

NYSE LNC opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 64,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

