The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $6.50

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $204,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 999,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $204,933.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 999,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,225 shares of company stock worth $560,001. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

