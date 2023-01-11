JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $46.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

