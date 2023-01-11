FY2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Increased by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for State Street in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

