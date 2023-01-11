Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Global-e Online by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
