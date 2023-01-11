Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Global-e Online by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.