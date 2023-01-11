Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issued By B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 1.8 %

RSVR stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $413.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 441,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 135,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

