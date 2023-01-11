Research Analysts Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

