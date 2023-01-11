Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $124.73 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.