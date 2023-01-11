SVB Leerink Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%.
Pfizer Stock Performance
PFE opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
