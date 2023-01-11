Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

SHOP opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

