Brokers Set Expectations for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.75 on Monday. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.