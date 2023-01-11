Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

