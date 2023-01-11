Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

