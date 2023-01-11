Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:NOG opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.