Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $717.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 230.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 232.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

