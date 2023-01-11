Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.45. 2,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,203,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Specifically, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

