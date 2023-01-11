Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $3.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Tilray stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

