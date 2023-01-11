Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.74 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.