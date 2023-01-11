Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.74 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

