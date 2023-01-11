Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $787.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Mercer International had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.