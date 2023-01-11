Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

