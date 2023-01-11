Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,194,301.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,194,301.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,400. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

