California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

California Resources stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after buying an additional 1,915,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in California Resources by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 576,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

