National Bank Financial Boosts Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$3.75

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMCXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Foran Mining Price Performance
FMCXF opened at $2.39 on Monday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
