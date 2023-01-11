National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

