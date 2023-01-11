National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Shares of TMQ opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.70.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
