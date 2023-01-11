Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paya by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paya by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 479,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

