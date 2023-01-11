Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.