Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.40% from the company’s current price.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after buying an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after buying an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after buying an additional 878,120 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

