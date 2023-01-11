UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,245 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,414 ($17.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £57.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,297.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,420.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,467.55. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,253.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

