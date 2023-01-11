Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paya by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

