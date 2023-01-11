National Bank Financial Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$65.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,537 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

