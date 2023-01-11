BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

