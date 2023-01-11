Piper Sandler Increases CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $18.50

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

CVRx Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. CVRx has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.70.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 218.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $54,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in CVRx by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

