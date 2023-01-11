Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $14.77 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

