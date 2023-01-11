Piper Sandler Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $55.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,766 shares of company stock worth $3,954,435. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

