BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

