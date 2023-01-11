BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.24 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
