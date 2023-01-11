Contrasting Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Genpact (NYSE:G)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Genpact 7.76% 23.73% 9.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryvyl and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 4 1 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genpact has a consensus price target of $51.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Ryvyl.

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and Genpact’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million 1.09 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.85 Genpact $4.02 billion 2.13 $369.45 million $1.78 26.28

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genpact beats Ryvyl on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

