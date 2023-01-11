Contrasting Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$381.90 million ($2.54) -1.34 vTv Therapeutics $4.01 million 20.86 -$12.99 million ($0.30) -2.67

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centessa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 1 2 1 0 2.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.95%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.00% -42.28% vTv Therapeutics -364.61% N/A -65.89%

Risk and Volatility

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B. The company also has emerging pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage comprising LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, as well as LB201, a PD-L1xCD3 LockBody, which are designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292, a recombinant modified BMP9 replacement protein designed to overcome the deficiency in BMP9 signaling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; and OX2R Agonists that are oral and intranasal selective orexin receptor 2 agonists designed to leverage structural insights and to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in Narcolepsy Type 1. In addition, the company has exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage containing CBS001, an anti-LIGHT antibody, which preferentially binds the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT in inflammatory/fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a humanized mAb specific to BDCA2, expressed exclusively on plasmacytoid dendritic cells in systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator for renal diseases through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

