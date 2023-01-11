Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $122.40

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

