Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $122.40

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Articles
