PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $45.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 207,804 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

