Reviewing Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mondee and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mondee currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. ModivCare has a consensus price target of $137.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.79%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Mondee.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A ModivCare $2.00 billion 0.68 -$6.59 million ($4.02) -23.98

This table compares Mondee and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mondee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A N/A -1.12% ModivCare -2.32% 27.10% 4.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Mondee on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment. The NEMT segment offers contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Personal Care segment provides bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. The RPM segment offers personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home and on-site care services, as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics that offers community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities and care options. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

