Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Price Target at $21.50

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

LXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. LSB Industries has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.